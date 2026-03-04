jtrudel’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
17hEdited

OBAMA GAVE IRAN AT LEAST $1.3 TRILLION IN CASH ON PALLETS ACCORDING TO HANNITY.

The Biden administration likely added to this astronomical sum, but I've not seen a report on that.

Reply
Share
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
4d

Thanks, Victoria.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 jtrudel trudelgroup.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture