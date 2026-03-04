There’s one exception, Barack Obama. He had a harebrained scheme, remember, that he was going to empower Iran. He had the Iran deal. He brought in $400 million at night on pallets to give them money that had been sanctioned. He lifted the sanctions. So did Joe Biden. The idea was to balance off Israel and the Arab countries with a Shia revolutionary country. And then that would produce creative tension, I suppose, that Obama thought he would adjudicate.

NEVER FORGET OBAMA’S WET DREAM AND THE PALLETS OF CASH. HIS CHIEF OF STAFF, VALARIE JERRETT, WAS FROM IRAN. HE WAS FROM KENYA. NONE DARE CALL IT TREASON.

THE SHIELD HELD: Iran Empties Its Arsenal, but the Gulf Stands Tall. Iran’s Ayatollah is dead along with Iran’s top leadership. The reign of terror is over.

History was made over the last 48 hours as the Iranian regime launched the largest coordinated missile and drone barrage the world has ever seen. Aimed at the heart of the Gulf, the attack was meant to cripple the region. Instead, it proved that the “Axis of Resistance” is no match for the integrated defenses of the Trump-Hegseth-Caine era.

Across every targeted nation, the results exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. Iran “fired everything,” and the Gulf defenses simply swallowed it up:

UAE (The Front Line): Absorbed the heaviest volume with 871 total threats (165 missiles, 541 drones). Interception rate: ~93%. Despite minor debris damage at the Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, the core infrastructure remains untouched.

Qatar: Achieved a near-perfect ~97% rate, including the historic shoot-down of two Iranian Su-24 bombers by the Qatari Air Force.

Kuwait: Faced 380 threats with a near-total intercept rate. Even with the “friendly fire” F-15E incident, the Shuaiba port and cities remained secure.

Jordan & Saudi Arabia: Maintained 90%+ effectiveness, proving that regional cooperation is at an all-time high.

For more about John Trudel’s books and novels, please check www.johntrudel.com