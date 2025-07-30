When the Director of National Intelligence publicly admits that elements inside our own government are actively working to undermine national security, it's no longer just politics — it's spiritual warfare. As the Apostle Paul warned in Ephesians 6:12, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The battle is deeper than policy—it’s a clash of good and evil being waged right here at home.

Barack Hussein Obama was our Manchurian President. His election led to Election Fraud, the Russia Hoax, BIOWAR (Genocide from Covid and jabs), open borders, treason, and woke propaganda (funded by OUR tax dollars) that changed our world.

Dangerous enemies are here, inside, in power. Flynn was an early target.

Michael Flynn Reflects on the Russia Investigation

Huge news. Also, Mark Levin’s new book, On Power, is a good explanation of what’s been happening to destroy our American Republic. It’s about power, not politics.

A Best Seller Book — “The impact is HUGE. It’s a short, easy read. Chapter One will blow your socks off. Highly recommended.” Post a review on Amazon if you love it.

