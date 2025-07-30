The new warfare -- Repost from General Flynn (& more)
Tulsi Gabbard shows uncommon courage by exposing rot from within. So do Pam Bondi, MTG, and others. Trump has survived law-fare and assassination attempts.
When the Director of National Intelligence publicly admits that elements inside our own government are actively working to undermine national security, it's no longer just politics — it's spiritual warfare. As the Apostle Paul warned in Ephesians 6:12, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The battle is deeper than policy—it’s a clash of good and evil being waged right here at home.
Barack Hussein Obama was our Manchurian President. His election led to Election Fraud, the Russia Hoax, BIOWAR (Genocide from Covid and jabs), open borders, treason, and woke propaganda (funded by OUR tax dollars) that changed our world.
Dangerous enemies are here, inside, in power. Flynn was an early target.
Michael Flynn Reflects on the Russia Investigation
Huge news. Also, Mark Levin’s new book, On Power, is a good explanation of what’s been happening to destroy our American Republic. It’s about power, not politics.
"A new report based on a formerly classified document says that a top player on the George Soros network knew about the Russiagate hoax in its infancy.
On Thursday, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa released a declassified version of an appendix to a report written by former special counsel John Durham, who investigated the shadowy beginnings of the debunked narrative that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with Russia.
The website Just the News dug into the pages to glean that Leonard Benardo, an official with George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, and Julianne Smith, a foreign policy adviser to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, were knee-deep in the developing stage of smearing Trump, with one communication appearing to acknowledge that the FBI was there to help."
https://www.westernjournal.com/breaking-new-evidence-ties-soros-foundation-russiagate-top-official-actively-involved-report/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=elliance-patriot-update&utm_campaign=CAN&utm_content=2025-07-31
