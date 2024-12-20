jtrudel’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Don't let Woke Judges destroy our Republic (a repost)
Thomas Jefferson and other founders warned of this. It seems Chief Justice Roberts is compromised.
Apr 3
•
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
41
Share this post
jtrudel’s Newsletter
Don't let Woke Judges destroy our Republic (a repost)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
February 2025
Learning to Code in the Age of DOGE
Sandbagging federal employees publicly lament the reality of what regular people have dealt with since the dawn of human employment - and it is…
Published on Captain K's Corner
•
Feb 16
Census Director Abruptly Resigns: 3 Reasons Why This is Massive News
Topic: Elections
Published on Captain K's Corner
•
Feb 15
A military and civilian aviation veteran explains Wednesday night's crash
Several pilots wrote in - I thank you all. I found this explanation both admirably complete and largely apolitical, and I think you will too.
Published on Unreported Truths
•
Feb 4
December 2024
Dare we pull the weeds?
This is a key time in history. Can we save the America we know and love?
Dec 20, 2024
•
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
19
Share this post
jtrudel’s Newsletter
Dare we pull the weeds?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
November 2024
Covid's most dangerous moment
It wasn't vaccine mandates, bad as those were. In March 2020, the top doctor for the World Health Organization said countries should forcibly remove…
Published on Unreported Truths
•
Nov 30, 2024
Never Underestimate the Power of Unfinished Business
Take Schedule F, for example
Published on Malone News
•
Nov 12, 2024
Secure a Pro-Trump Senate Leadership
Influencers Rally for Senate’s Next Majority Leader
Published on Act for America
•
Nov 12, 2024
October 2024
Panic Mode: VP Harris Trots Out Jan. 6th
The real story resides in the abrogation of the Electoral Count Act of 1887
Published on The Comity Channel
•
Oct 17, 2024
Elon Musk and Donald Trump are trying to prevent TREASON, the theft of Election 2024.
It will be "game over" if America allows that....
Oct 13, 2024
•
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
18
Share this post
jtrudel’s Newsletter
Elon Musk and Donald Trump are trying to prevent TREASON, the theft of Election 2024.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Rural Oregon is again targeted....
The woke left seeks to eliminate ranches, farms, and private homes.
Oct 9, 2024
•
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
139
Share this post
jtrudel’s Newsletter
Rural Oregon is again targeted....
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
September 2024
General Milley Ignored Trump Order to Deploy Nat. Guard at US Capitol Prior to Jan. 6 - Then After J6 Riots, He Reportedly Placed Military…
J6 AS IT HAS BECOME KNOWN, AND BLAMED BY PRESS AND DEMOCRATS ON PRESIDENT TRUMP! THE ELECTION CHEATING WAS REPORTED, PRESS IGNORED IT.
Published on Gail’s Newsletter
•
Sep 25, 2024
© 2025 jtrudel trudelgroup.com
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts